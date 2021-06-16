Minnesota Reaches Vaccination Mark of 3 Million Residents

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota has reached 3 million residents who’ve had at least one COVID-19 shot.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday that just over 3 million Minnesotans had received at least their first dose as of Monday, while nearly 2.8 million had completed the series.

The department logged just under 6,000 new vaccinations Monday. The 3 million milestone came as the state’s other coronavirus metrics continued to improve as well.

The department reported fewer than 100 new cases both Tuesday and Wednesday, the first time those numbers have been so low since April 2020.

