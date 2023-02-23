Minnesota Police Warn Public ‘Operating A Bobcat Drunk’ Is Still Illegal

I know moving mountains of powdery white snow just for the wind to blow it back on your driveway can be infuriating, it might drive some to finish early and grab a cold beverage. One Minnesota Police Department is reminding residents that operating anything that drives, like a skid steer, while consuming alcohol, or over the legal limit is in fact illegal. How do we know this, well they posted about it yesterday morning.

The Chaska Police Department posted the reminder yesterday morning after they arrested a 38-year-old man who was actively drinking and driving a Bobcat (the machine not the animal).

The post by the police department reads:

Early this morning, our night shift officers arrested a 38-year-old man for DWI while operating a Bobcat drunk while he was plowing snow. The man was plowing a commercial lot and was seen by the building’s security staff drinking tequila from a bottle he had stashed in a backpack. ￼The man performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and provided a preliminary breath sample of .14% BAC.

A Bobcat is indeed a motor vehicle. In case you needed a refresher, here’s the definition of a motor vehicle: “Motor Vehicle” means every vehicle that is self-propelled, and every vehicle that is propelled by electric power obtained from overhead trolley wires. The term includes motorboats in operation and off-road recreational vehicles, but does not include a vehicle moved slowly by manpower

By any standard, the driver was over the limit to be operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .14, but it's just more notable due to the vehicle/machine that the driver was in at the time of the arrest.

With lots of skid steers being used to clear the massive amounts of snow that fell, just remember to do it safely and legally.

