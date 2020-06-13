Minnesota Passes 30,000 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 394 new confirmed cases and nine additional deaths Friday bringing the statewide totals to 30,172 and 1,283.

The MDH says 1,019 of the fatalities have been in long-term care facilities and there are an additional 31 deaths listed as probable that are not included in the confirmed total.

Currently, there are 390 people in the hospital, down 13 from the day before, but the ICU number remained unchanged at 191.

The health department says 592 more people have recovered, bring that number to 25,620 overall.

Stearns County added four more cases and one more death for totals now up to 2,100 and 18. Sherburne County added five cases for totals of 267 and two.

Benton County did not see any new cases or deaths and remains at 190 and three.

Statewide nearly 408,000 tests have been run.