ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,478 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths on Saturday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now 95,659 and 2,004 respectively. Stearns County added 59 new cases for a new overall total of 4,010.

Sherburne County and Benton County both added 16 new cases. Health officials say over 1,954,000 tests have been run in Minnesota so far.