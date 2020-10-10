Minnesota Passes 110,000 COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported ten additional deaths due to complications of COVID-19 as well as 1,537 new confirmed cases on Saturday morning.

The statewide cumulative totals are now 2,131 and 110,828 respectively.

Locally, Stearns County added 62 cases and one additional death of a resident who was in their early 80s. Sherburne County added 22 new cases, and Benton County added six.

Health officials say 99,054 people who have tested positive for the virus are no longer required to quarantine.

Over 2,288,000 tests have been run so far in Minnesota.