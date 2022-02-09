Minnesota Movies: 7 Fun Facts about ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’

Everyone has that one movie that they can watch over, and over, and over again. For me, that movie is New Line Cinema's 1999 classic, "Drop Dead Gorgeous". Starring big names like Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, Kirstie Alley, Allison Janey, Brittany Murphy, Ellen Barkin, Amy Adams, and more, this cast is nothing but all-stars at the top of their game.

For those who are unfamiliar with this cult classic, the movie is a mockumentary about a beauty pageant in the fictional small town of Mount Rose, Minnesota. Becky Leeman (Denise Richards) and Amber Atkins (Kirsten Dunst) are two high school girls battling it out for the title of Mount Rose American Teen Princess, Becky to please her parents, and Amber to get out of town and build a better life for herself. In the process, contestants keep dying suspiciously, creating an air of mystery around the small town contest.

I was introduced to this movie by one of my best friends in high school, and I knew from the first watch that this movie would change my life for the better. Filled with Minnesota references, killer one-liners, and centered around a small town in the middle of nowhere, it was and is everything I love.

Here are some fun facts about the film greatest cinematic masterpiece of all time.

Minnesota Movies: Fun Facts About Drop Dead Gorgeous

As of February 2022, you are able to watch "Drop Dead Gorgeous" streaming on HBO Max.

