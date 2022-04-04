Minnesota Moose Population at Largest Level Since 2011

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Minnesota's moose population is the largest its been in more than a decade after 11 consecutive years of remaining relatively stable.

Department of Natural Resources officials said Monday that the state's estimated moose population is about 4,700 animals.

The survey showed no statistically significant change from the last one conducted in 2020 but is the highest estimate since 2011.

DNR researchers say Minnesota's moose population is still at risk long term despite sustained population stability and signs of reproductive success.

Biologists survey a portion of the moose range every year to come up with an estimate.