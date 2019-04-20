Minnesota Man Dies After Falling From Light Rail Platform

Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Metro Transit Police say a man has died after falling from a light rail platform in Minneapolis.

Authorities say the man was pulled under the train at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday on the Green Line platform at the Stadium Village station, which is located on the University of Minnesota Campus.

Police don't know if the man was a college student. He died at the scene.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says police will review video and interview witnesses to find out what happened.