Minnesota Legislature Begins Work to Finish Off $52B Budget

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The Minnesota Legislature is finishing its remaining work on a $52 billion, two-year budget.

Education and tax bills need passage before the current budget expires Wednesday night. Lawmakers returned to the Capitol after working into the early hours Wednesday to pass a bill that ends Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency powers.

The Democratic governor says he reached a deal with federal officials ahead of time to ensure that emergency food aid will continue.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says the special session may continue for a few more days to make sure the governor signs all the bills before him, and possibly to pass a bonding bill.

