Minnesota Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Drunk Boaters
UNDATED -- Minnesota law enforcement agencies are launching a campaign aimed at reducing intoxicated boaters this holiday weekend.
Operation Dry Water will bring together sheriff's offices, Minnesota State Patrol, and Minnesota DNR to increase the patrols on Minnesota's lakes and rivers. The goal is to reduce the number of boating accidents and fatalities.
Last year, 9 out of the 16 boating fatalities in the state involved alcohol.
The DNR says lakes and rivers have been especially busy this year with the warm weather and shared waterways mean shared responsibility in keeping everyone safe.
Operation Dry Water will take place Friday through Sunday.
