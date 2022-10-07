The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, BCA, posted this week about a still missing Minnesota woman who was last seen 8 years ago leaving a Detroit Lakes area home.

Melissa Eagleshield has been missing for eight years. She left her Detroit Lakes area home on foot the evening of Oct. 5, 2014, and was never seen again. Melissa is 5’1” and 155 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and sweatpants with the South Park logo on them that night. If you know anything about her disappearance or where she might be now please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.

According to The Charley Project, the details of Eagleshield's disappearance aren't really known other than the fact that it's believed she left in the early morning hours without shoes on, and a search using her scent lead to an area near a beaver dam about a mile away from the residence.

The Charley Project's information about Eagleshield's disappearance:

Eagleshield was last seen at a friend's residence along Country Road 126 near Island Lake in rural Detroit Lakes, Minnesota in the early morning hours of October 5, 2014.

Her friend thought she left sometime between 3:00 and 5:00 a.m. She left all of her belongings behind, including her shoes and her purse, and has never been heard from again. She didn't own a cellular phone at the time of her disappearance and there hasn't been any activity on her credit cards.

Eagleshield apparently left the house on foot. Search dogs tracked her scent through the swampy brush around the house before losing the trail at a beaver dam about a mile away. She has been known to accept rides from passing motorists and it's possible someone picked her up. Her case remains unsolved.

The Charley Project is a website project that is used to bring attention to missing person cases that are older than one year. So far the website has over 14,000 cases with Eagleshield's being one of those open missing person cases.

