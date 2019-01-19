Minnesota High School Gets $45K Grant for Food Truck Project

BYRON, Minn. (AP) -- A high school in southeastern Minnesota has received a $45,000 grant to give students the experience of running a food truck business.

The Bush Foundation recently awarded Byron High School with the grant for the hands-on learning project.

Family and consumer sciences teacher Ryan Radke proposed the idea but later learned that a food truck would be too expensive to purchase. Radke says the school will likely buy a food trailer that will be transported by a truck.

He says students will decide the food offerings and which area to serve. Radke says the school will likely partner with local restaurants and use fresh vegetables and herbs grown in the agricultural department greenhouse.

Radke hopes the food trailer will be used in classes next year.