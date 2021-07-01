MINNESOTA DOES IT

Believe it or not, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control, 3,034,281 Minnesotans over the age of 18 have had at least one COVID-19 Vaccine dose, which helped President Joe Biden reach the 70% Population vaccinated by his July 4th self-imposed deadline.

Governor Walz said:

“This is a remarkable achievement, and a credit to every Minnesotan who has rolled up their sleeves to get their vaccine and protect themselves and their communities."

According to the Governor's office, Minnesota is now the 2nd state to reach the 70% goal in the Midwest.

The fact that Minnesota has reached this goal doesn't mean that they are slowing efforts to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. In fact, over the next two weeks, there will be more than 80 community events being hosted across the state, to encourage people who have not yet been vaccinated, to help protect the population. Walk-in appointments are being accepted at all of the state COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program sites.

HOW YOU CAN GET YOUR SHOT

If you have been waiting for the right time to get your vaccination, but are not sure where to go, there are many ways you can find a location near you. You can call the Appointment Hotline at 833.431.2053 Monday through Friday from 9am to 7pm, and Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

VACCINE LOCATOR MAP

You can also find a vaccine location near you by clicking HERE now.

LOCAL PHARMACIES

You can also reach out to your pharmacy to see if they are providing the shots, or talk to your primary health care provider who should also be able to find a location near you.

