Minnesota Has Plenty of Holiday Light Festivals
It's not even Thanksgiving but many holiday light festivals are either underway or will be soon. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week.
- Bentleyville, Duluth, Nov. 20 - Dec. 27: Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park transforms into “America's Largest Free Walk-Through Lighting Display," shining bright with 4 million lights at Bentleyville Tour of Lights. Visitors can enjoy hot cocoa, popcorn and roasted marshmallows while marveling at the brilliant displays. Bentleyville is open daily Nov. 20 - Dec. 27. Admission is free, but monetary donations as well as unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items are appreciated.
- Christmas City of the North Parade, Duluth, Nov. 19: A Northern Minnesota tradition to signal the beginning of the holiday season. Santa makes his first appearance along with colorful lighted floats, marching bands and pageantry. The parade features nearly 70 groups, 20 bands, a dozen dance groups and more. The parade route begins at Fitger's, travels along Superior Street.
Get our free mobile app
The Winter Lights celebration at the Minnesota Arboretum, Nov. 18 – Jan. 2 and will enhance the beauty of the natural landscape with 16 outdoor light displays featuring flowers, nature and winter fun on an accessible and stroller-friendly walk that spans over a half-mile.
Visit exploreminnesota.com to find more holiday happenings now through the end of the year. Its also a popular time for holiday markets throughout the state.