Minnesota Governor Walz to Self-Quarantine

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced he will self-quarantine for 14 days after learning he had contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor was informed of the contact early Monday morning. A member of the Governor's security detail tested positive for COVID-19 late Sunday night.

While the Governor is not showing any symptoms, he will begin his self-quarantine through Monday, April 6th.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced on Instagram that her brother had died in Tennessee of the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health recently recommended that all Minnesotans work remotely whenever possible.

The Governor will continue to oversee the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.