When the federal government shuts down in a budget impasse, it creates a ripple effect across Minnesota.

Many federal services will unavailable.

Some staff -- deemed non-essential -- will be off-the-job. In fact, most of the 27,000 Minnesota federal workers will be furloughed and won't get paychecks.

Still others will be required to work, but won't be paid until a budget agreement is reached and the government is reopened.

Here's how a such a shutdown will most likely impact Minnesota.

During a shutdown, Minnesota's federal offices will close across the state.

Minnesotans who need in-person help for veterans services, Social Security or taxpayer help may see delays or have to use phone and online services instead.

Social Security checks will continue to go out to Minnesotans, but only mission-critical operations at Social Security will continue.

Veterans health care and urgent VA operations will continue -- though non-critical VA programs may be paused. St. Cloud and Minneapolis VA faciltiies have said their core care will continue.

Federal law enforcement -- US Marshals, federal prosecutors, ICE/CBP border patrol will be staffed. But the federal courts will delay non-emergency matters until after the government reopens. That will impact Minnesota law firms, as well as others who deal with federal court proceedings.

TSA and Air Traffic Control at MSP will be working, but there could be delays with reduced and stretched staffing at the airport.

If the budget shutdown continues for a while, state and local agencies may have to step-in to shore up things like environmental monitoring and public-health reporting. That could cost Minnesota taxpayers more.

Voyageurs National Park and the Mississippi River Visitor Center in St. Paul would be closed. Surrounding areas would likely lose tourism and visitor dollars during the shutdown.

On the brighter side, post offices will remain open and mail delivery will continue.