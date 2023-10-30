Minnesota DNR Reminding Hunters About Deer Stand Safety

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As hunters get ready for Saturday's firearms deer opener, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging safety.

The DNR says tree stand accidents are the leading cause of injury to hunters with one in three people who hunt from an elevated tree stand suffering injuries from a fall.

Remember to use extreme caution when climbing on a ladder by always having either two hands and one foot or two feet and one hand on the ladder at all times.

Use a safety harness when in the tree stand, take your time, and always use a haul line to pull up and lower your gear.

Never climb with anything in your hands or on your back.

Keep in mind that rain, frost, ice, or snow can make steps and ladders slippery.

And, always hunt with a plan. Let others know your exact location, who you're hunting with, and when you'll return. It's also a good idea to carry a whistle, walkie-talkie, or signal flare.

For more tips check out the DNR's Tree Stand Safety webpage.

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 25 reportedly haunted places across America Stacker has assembled 25 haunted places across America—from hotels and theaters to murder scenes and cemeteries—based on reported ghost sightings and haunted histories. Gallery Credit: Stacker