Minnesota DNR Expands Slot Limit for Mille Lacs Walleye

GARRISON (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expanding the slot limit for harvesting walleye on Lake Mille Lacs.

The DNR is opening the slot to one fish between 20-23 inches, or one longer than 28 inches. The previous limit was one walleye between 21-23 inches or one walleye over 28 inches.

The changes stem from a lower catch rate this summer, abundant forage fish, and a strong 14-inch walleye class. The DNR says the increased slot limit will give anglers a better chance at harvesting a fish.

The slot changes go into effect on August 1st.

The upcoming winter regulations will be announced in November.

