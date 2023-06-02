I've gotten to the point where it's fun to go and check out different breweries. It's not always because of the beer. There are usually one or two at each brewery that I will like, but mostly it's to see the actual brewery and usually the merchandise can be kind of fun too.

Some of the actual breweries are fun to see too. The décor can be very creative. And sometimes the buildings themselves can be very interesting. If a brewery is freshly built, generally that can be cool, but when it's a repurposed building for a brewery, that's when the cool points tend to pop up.

Get our free mobile app

There is a list of "Unique Places to Drink a Beer" that was put out by craftbeer.com. On this list are unique breweries across the country. One of them happens to be in Minnesota. It's called Bang Brewing and it's located in St. Paul.

We, as Minnesotans, love to be outside whenever the weather allows. Bang Brewery has a great outdoor area to enjoy as well.

So, the next time you are in that area, make a stop at Bang Brewery and check out the atmosphere, and you might as well check out their beverages too. The "bin" is located at 2320 Capp Road, Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked: