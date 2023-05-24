Minnesota Based Target Receives Backlash Ahead of Pride Month

Everyone should have the right to be who they want to be without having to deal with backlash for that decision, correct?

As that may be true, selling items in support of that decision does not sit well with every shopper. Or at least having those items in the front of the store is not sitting well with all Target shoppers. Whether or not this is something that you believe in, employees at Target shouldn't be threatened or assaulted while they are working at their job.

KARE 11 got a statement from Target stores on what is happening within some of their stores involving some of their employees:

There was also some concern on a few of the items that were for sale that are supposedly "tuck friendly" women's swimwear. There were also reports that some of the swimwear in question was presented in kids sizes. Target says that this is not accurate.

Target has been supporting Pride month for around 10 years or so, with LGBTQ+ apparel and accessories available at the front of the store in the weeks leading up to Pride month which is in June. Target isn't the only retailer that has been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. H&M and Walmart also sell Pride apparel and accessories.

The transgender subject and some opposition has been most recently brought forward through the Bud Light campaign. Bud Light's parent company stated that they will try and recoup some of their lost sales by bumping up their marketing throughout the summer months. So, expect to see and hear a lot more Bug Light commercials and print marketing in the next few months.

