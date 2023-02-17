Minnesota Band Playing for the Anniversary of MTV Unplugged
Remember MTV Unplugged? It was one of those shows that had that "super cool" feeling to it. It was where we got new versions of songs that we had known for a long time like "Layla" from Derek and the Dominos. Eric Clapton did that one slow and "unplugged" and it really brought a new feeling to the song. Nirvana was another band that brought in some new versions of their songs as well. Many bands were part of this show, and now we are at the 30th anniversary. Feel old yet?
One of the bands that was part of that unplugged series was a Minnesota band based in Minneapolis. Soul Asylum and their Grammy award winning song "Runaway Train" from 1993, will be performing for one night only in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of MTV Unplugged.
The show is scheduled for April 20th at the State Theatre. They are expected to perform that song, obviously, along with several other stripped down versions of their songs.
From Bring Me the News:
"Joining the band for the first time since 1993 on keys is Ivan Neville, known for his legendary work with the Rolling Stones, Neville Brothers and Bonnie Raitt," the concert announcement reads. "The band has also enlisted local string quartet STRINGenius to join them in performing powerful new versions of their iconic hits."
There is something special with this show too. The limited VIP tickets include a special hand pressed vinyl of the show. If you are interested, you can purchase tickets now.
