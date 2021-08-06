Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of a Gun

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty Friday to possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to court documents, on May 21, 2020, police arrested 36-year-old Deshawn Braziel, who had an outstanding warrant and was suspected in connection with a shooting that happened in Minneapolis on April 16, 2020.

At the time of his arrest, Braziel was wearing a backpack containing a loaded, Springfield XD 9mm pistol, 94 ecstasy pills, a credit card in his name, and a digital scale.

Because Braziel has prior felony convictions, including a previous conviction for a drive-by shooting in 2005, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

