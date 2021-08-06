Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of a Gun

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty Friday to possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to court documents, on May 21, 2020, police arrested 36-year-old Deshawn Braziel, who had an outstanding warrant and was suspected in connection with a shooting that happened in Minneapolis on April 16, 2020.

At the time of his arrest, Braziel was wearing a backpack containing a loaded, Springfield XD 9mm pistol, 94 ecstasy pills, a credit card in his name, and a digital scale.

Get our free mobile app

Because Braziel has prior felony convictions, including a previous conviction for a drive-by shooting in 2005, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Tell Us You're From Minnesota (Without Saying You're From Minnesota

 

See Crazy Shipping Container House for Sale in Minneapolis

Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top