Minneapolis Closes Beaches, Pools for Entire Summer

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis has announced that all of its beaches and pools will be closed for the entire summer. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says the closures are in response to COVID-19.

All outdoor aquatic facilities in Minneapolis will not open this summer including beaches, wading pools, and waterparks. The board says with the level of congregation that takes place at those locations, and the staff level required to operate the facilities, it would be impossible to open them.

Minneapolis has also canceled or postponed all events in their parks through August 31st, and no summer programs and team sports will happen in that city.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

MORE: See absolutely chilling photos of empty public spaces worldwide