Minn. AG’s Mother Died of COVID-19 Complications

ST. PAUL (AP) -- The family of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his 82-year-old mother died last month from COVID-19 complications.

Clida Martinez Ellison died March 26 in Michigan. Her grandson, Minneapolis City Council member Jeremiah Ellison, wrote in a New York Times editorial Wednesday that he found out last week his grandmother tested positive for the coronavirus.

Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat, has responded to scams, evictions and price-gouging related to COVID-19. He told the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Wednesday his mother was ``just one of those people who held the sky up and you never thought you'd be without and suddenly here we are.''

Originally from Natchitoches, Louisiana, Clida Martinez Ellison was a child advocate and social worker. She graduated from Xavier University with a bachelor's degree in medical technology and went back to college at age 57 to earn a master's degree in social work. Keith Ellison was among her five sons.