Millstream Arts Festival in Downtown St. Joseph this Weekend

ST. JOSEPH -- Arts, food, music and more on the streets in downtown St. Joseph this Sunday. The annual Millstream Arts Festival runs from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Spokeswoman Alicia Peters says you'll notice a new layout for the vendors this year, instead of just sticking with going up and down Minnesota Street, they are moving down toward Bad Habit Brewing Company.

We knew that people would be walking down there and gravitating down that road, so we decided down north College our food is going to be down that direction, and our music is going to be by Bad Habit, so people can sit and be at the brewery and hear the music at the same time.

Artists include pottery, jewelry, fiber, glass, wood, painting, leather, photography, and literature. They are also planning to have hands-on art activities for the kids.

Peters says they have 54 artists and nine food vendors scheduled to be there.

It is free to go but you are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the St. Joseph Food Shelf.