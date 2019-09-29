Annual Arts Festival Expands in St. Joseph [GALLERY]

ST. JOSEPH -- Despite cooler temperatures and a little rain, plenty of people came out to an annual festival in St. Joseph on Sunday.

The annual Millstream Arts Festival took over Minnesota Street and this year expanded to include College Avenue. The event featured 54 artists in a variety of mediums including pottery, painting, jewelry, and wood as well as nine different food vendors, and live music.

Donations for the St. Joseph Food Shelf were collected in lieu of admission.