Milaca’s ‘Rhythm On The Rum’ Parade Kicks Off Thursday

If you're looking for something fun to do before the weekend gets underway, look no further! Milaca's annual Rhythm on the Rum parade kicks off on Thursday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m.

This year's theme is 'Minnesota music'. Floats are encouraged to base their designs on the theme. You may see a few nods to Bob Dylan, Prince, The Replacements and more.

Get our free mobile app

Grab a lawn chair, some sunblock and get ready to have some fun. Another unique feature of this parade is the food trucks that'll be located on the route. You can leave the snacks and cooler at home for this one.

The parade features several floats, cars, trucks, tractors, horses and of course marching bands and more. Milaca is known for having a large lineup of bands, one of the biggest in the area. According to the Milaca Chamber website, it's 'one of the Largest Marching Band Parades in Central Minnesota."

Parade floats will be lining up on 10th Street Northeast in Milaca. There will be no access to Industrial Park streets because bands will be lined up practicing before the event starts. It's a one-mile parade through Milaca along the Rum River.

The parade typically lasts about three hours, so plan on the event wrapping up around 8:30 p.m.

If you've got any questions you can contact Andrea Mikla, the chamber's executive director or find more information on the official Milaca Chamber website.