Michigan Man Sentenced Following Deadly Shootout in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A Michigan man was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by two years of supervised release for possessing a firearm as a felon after he and two others were involved in a deadly shootout in downtown Minneapolis.

According to court documents, in September 2019, 25-year-old Marvin Lavell-Caine Lomax, of Detroit, Michigan, and another man engaged in a shootout during the early evening commute hours at the Hawthorne Bus Terminal in downtown Minneapolis.

Surveillance video showed bystanders fleeing the area as Lomax and the other man exchanged gunfire with a third person. The third person was shot multiple times and later died.

Lomax and the other man fled the area, threw their guns into a trash bin, and boarded a commuter bus back to Detroit.

Investigators searched Lomax’s social media accounts and found a video of him talking and laughing with his friend about the shooting.

In December 2019, Lomax was indicted by a federal grand jury and on June 3, 2021, Lomax pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

