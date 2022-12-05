Michael Patrick Murphy, 72, Chaska

May 6, 1950 - December 1, 2022

attachment-Michael Murphy loading...

Michael Patrick Murphy, age 72, passed away unexpectedly on Dec 1, 2022, in Little Falls, MN. Mike was happiest when he was around his family, especially his granddaughter Lillian. He loved the outdoors, watching movies, and was an avid Vikings Fan. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Mike is preceded in death by wife Brenda, daughter Charity, and son Michael, Jr., his parents Richard and Elizabeth, his brother Pat, nephew Sheridan, and sister Shannon.

Mike is survived by his son Timothy, daughter-in-law Leah, granddaughter Lillian, sisters Kathleen (Wes), Colleen (Chuck), Rosaleen (Gary), brother Erin (Jill) as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.