Michael Layne Spaulding, 43, Little Falls

August 17, 1977 - November 13, 2020

Michael Spaulding, 43-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN died away November 13 in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 21 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Rev. Bobby Loukinen officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 20 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. and on Saturday, November 21 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

Michael was born on August 17, 1977 in Houma, LA to Layne and Betty Ann (Craigue) Spaulding. He was a member of the National Guard in South Carolina and Tennessee from 1996-2002. Michael worked the following various jobs throughout his life: cabinet maker, tractor truck driver, the railroad and in the oil fields in North Dakota. He most recently worked at the Country Inn & Suites as maintenance. He married Megan Vaverek on June 24, 2020 in Manchester, TN. The couple made their home in Little Falls. Michael enjoyed anything with two or four wheels ranging from his three wheelers, four-wheeler, motorcycles and his prize 1979 C-J 5. He enjoyed fishing, wood working, playing baseball, softball and spending time with his kids. Michael was very family orientated.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Megan (Vaverek) Spaulding of Little Falls; children, Destiny (Tyler LeBlanc) Spaulding, Austin Spaulding and Jake Spaulding all of Little Falls; parents, Layne (Donna) Spaulding of Manchester, TN, Betty Ann (Carter) Levron of Houma, LA; sister, Amy (Jeff Habel) Spaulding of Wartrace, TN; half-brother, Shane Campbell of Houma, LA; stepbrother, Donnie Stewart of Manchester, TN; grandmothers, Lucy Craigue and Jean Spaulding of Houma, LA; father and mother-in-law, Al (Brenda) Vaverek of Little Falls; brothers-in-law, Ryan (Heather) Vaverek and Andy Vaverek all of Little Falls; nieces and nephews, Alura Spaulding, Alayna Spaulding, Emma Vavererk and Noah Vaverek.

He was preceded in death by his son Ryan Spaulding, grandfathers, Charles Spaulding and Nelson Craigue.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family of Michael.