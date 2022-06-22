Michael Duane Determan, 68, Little Falls

July 21, 1953 - June 19, 2022

attachment-Michael Determan loading...

Michael Duane Determan, 68-year-old resident of Little Falls died Sunday, June 19 at his home in Little Falls. A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 24 at 11:00 A.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 23 and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held in Bear Head Cemetery in Pillsbury, MN. The military rites will be conducted by the Swanville American Legion.

Michael Duane Determan was born on July 21, 1953 in Fort Knox, Kentucky to the late Robert and Shirley (Garner) Determan. The family moved to Swanville, Minnesota. Michael attended school in Swanville and graduated with the class of 1971. Michael served his Country in Army National Guard. He was united in marriage to Debra Stephan on August 4, 1977 in Milbank, South Dakota. The couple made their home in Long Prairie, where Michael worked at the Long Prairie Armory for a short time until moving to Little Falls in 1991. Michael worked at Camp Ripley in the transportation department from 1986 until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed bow hunting, shooting bows competitively and even received two Robin Hood arrow splitters awards, fishing, leather work, sketching, painting, calligraphy, cars and watching racing. In his retirement years, Mike enjoyed golfing in several leagues at Eagle's Landing Golf Course, Brainerd Legion golf league at Eagle's Landing Golf Course and the Bow Hunters Association.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jason Determan of Pierz, Jessi (Roy) Petersen of St. Cloud and their children, Estelle and Harlen Petersen and a brother, Scott (Roxanne) Determan of Browerville and other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Shirley Determan; wife, Debra Determan; sister, Denise "DeDe" (Determan) Mezera and a brother, John Determan.