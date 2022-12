December 7, 1987 - December 4, 2022

Michael Ray Booth, 34-year-old resident of Little Falls died Sunday, December 4.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 8, at 12:00 P.M. at Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Little Falls.