Mental Health Issues and Sexual Assault Reports Surge at UMN
MINNEAPOLIS (AP)-- A new University of Minnesota study shows that students are reporting sexual assault and mental health issues at increasing levels.
A recently released College Student Health Survey identifies a significant surge in students reporting mental health issues and sexual assault at the University.
Anxiety, depression, and panic attacks are noted as the primary causes of the students' diagnoses.
The survey highlights mental health issues are chiefly affecting the University's female students.