Mental Health Is Important in the Workplace [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's "Get a Job" segment I talked with Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation, and June Rausch, HR Generalist & Well-Being Coordinator at Cold Spring. May is Mental Health Awareness month and Gail and June highlighted the importance of the importance of good mental health in the workplace. Gail says 1 in 4 people will develop a mental illness in their lifetime. She also says virtually everyone has been impacted in some way by the pandemic. Workdays are often negatively affected by stress, depression, anxiety and other illnesses. Mental health is common and worth talking about. Listen to our conversation below.

Employers are reminded in May due to Mental Health Awareness month to get their employees know they are supported and that asking for help in regards to mental health issues is OK. The "Make It OK" pledge encourages employees to feel comfortable seeking help. June talked about 6 essential elements of well being; physical, financial, career, community, social and spiritual. June says the reason for these focuses is because if one of them is out of balance it impacts the other elements and our lives.

In the month of May the St. Cloud Community is offering events to deal with the mental health stigma, how to reduce it, discover what to say and what not to say, how to find resources for help and what each person can do to "Make It OK".

Learn more about these events.

Learn more about jobs in the St. Cloud area by going to stcloudshines.com.

