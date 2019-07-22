Melvin M. Stuckmayer, 89, Pierz

April 26, 1930 - July 21, 2019

Melvin M. Stuckmayer, 89-year-old resident of Pierz, MN died Sunday, July 21 at his home with his loving family by his side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 10:30 A.M. St. John’s Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup with Father David Maciej officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz and from 8:30-9:45 A.M. on Thursday morning at the funeral home in Pierz.

A parish prayer will be said at 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home.