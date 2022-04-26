“Mellow” Marty Up for Adoption This Week

We've talked to Kate for a few years now and I've never heard her speak so highly of any dog before. Is a mellow (90 lbs of love) that just needs a good home and someone to hang out with. Maybe Marty is the companion you are looking for.

Meet Marty! He came to us as a stray, so we don't have any information on his background. He is a gentle giant weighing in at about 90 pounds. Marty is an easy-going doggo who would benefit from regular walks or exercise to keep him in tip-top shape.

Get our free mobile app

A variety of fun toys and enrichment is recommended to keep him busy during downtime. It is unknown how Marty feels about children or other animals; all new introductions should always be slow and proper.

However, he doesn't seem to react much at all to the barking dogs around him (Marty has been very quiet here), and he's had at least one successful meet-and-greet with a small child! Marty can't wait for his fresh start with you! Thanks to Dr. Tom Rohman for neutering Marty.

Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.