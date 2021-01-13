Mega Millions Jackpot Continues to Grow
UNDATED -- The second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history will be up for grabs on Friday - an estimated $750 million, or $550 million cash.
The jackpot continues to grow after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night.
The Mega Millions numbers drawn Tuesday were: 12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 09.
The current record Mega Millions jackpot is over $1.5 billion won in South Carolina in October of 2018.
Meanwhile, another big jackpot is on the line Wednesday. The Powerball prize is up to an estimated $550 million - or $411 million cash.
Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.
