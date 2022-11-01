SEE 'CLUE' THIS WEEKEND AT CATHEDRAL

Cathedral High School students will be performing for you this weekend, a play written by Sandy Rustin, based on the screenplay by Johnathan Lynn, entitled 'Clue.'

Gino Sturm is a Sophomore and will be playing the Butler named Wadsworth. Gino has lots of acting experience outside of Cathedral but has been in shows since his 7th-grade year.

Clara Schefers is a Senior and will be Mrs. Peacock. She was also Anne in 'Anne of Green Gables' her Freshman year and has been in many other shows as well.

Ryan Heydman is a Senior this year, and he will be playing the part of Mr. Green. Ryan played the villain Bud Frump in the musical 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying' last year.

PERFORMANCE DATES

Performances of 'Clue' will be this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the following times:

November 3rd: 7pm

November 4th: 7pm

November 5th: 2 pm and 7 pm

General admission is $10 for Adults, $5 for Students K-12, and Cathedral Staff and Students are admitted FREE with their school ID.

The events will take place at:

Cathedral High School

Holy Angels Performing Arts Center - Door 20

312 7th Ave. N.

St Cloud MN 56303

GET YOUR TICKETS

You can get your tickets by clicking HERE.

