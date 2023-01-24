Meet Chocolate, She’s A Sweetheart And Up For Adoption
Meet Chocolate! This beautiful lab came to TCHS as a stray, so her background is a mystery. Chocolate is ready to find her fur-ever home! She has been sweet and mellow during her stay with us.
She loves going on walks and getting as much attention as possible. It is unknown how she would do living with other dogs, cats, or young kids All introductions to new pets and people should always be slow and proper; ask a staff member for detailed tips.
Chocolate would benefit from additional training and socialization; ask a staff member about our partnership with GoodPup dog training. She would appreciate a variety of entertaining toys and plenty of physical and mental exercise. Chocolate loves to play ball!
She should be fed a high-quality adult dog diet to ensure her health going into the future. Is this sweetie your new best friend? Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier
Now in our their location on the same property!
