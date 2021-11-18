Meet 21 Awesome Kids You Can Adopt in Minnesota

Did you know that Minnesota has 21 children currently looking to be placed with a family for adoption? It's true. If you've been wanting to become a parent or grow your family, you might want to consider adoption!

AdoptUSKids lets you search the adoption database by state. You'll be able to see a photo and a short biography of each child hoping to find a family to love and a new place to call home.

Adoption isn't for everyone, but if it's something that's been on your heart lately, you might want to consider it.

Meet the 21 Minnesota kids looking for a home below.