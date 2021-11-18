I Have A Chili Question: To Bean Or Not To Bean?

My boyfriend loves to cook; and I don't mind a bit, since he's great at it. We'll go through about 10 to 12 recipes on a Saturday morning, choose two or three, and then pick up the ingredients, and off he goes chopping veggies, preparing a variety of meats and seasonings, and adding his own special touch.

Get our free mobile app

SOMETIMES YOU JUST FORGET

This past weekend, he made us three dishes, one of which was a very tasty chili. He made a ton of it too. We ate it, we shared it, and three days later we realized...he didn't put any chili beans in it.

Now honestly, it was so good I didn't even notice there were no chili beans in it. My question is: Is it still chili? If there are no beans in it?

NO BEANS?

Someone told us they loved his chili because it was beanless. My kids don't like beans either, so if I make chili for them I blend the beans and it's just a thickener for the chili.

How do you make chili? Was this more like a hamburger soup, rather than a chili?

THE INTERNATIONAL CHILI ASSOCIATION SAYS

The International Chili Association says that the definition of chili is: "Any kind of meat, or meats, cooked with chili peppers, various other spices, and other ingredients with the exception of beans or spaghetti which are strictly forbidden."

Did I read that right? That said, NO BEANS? Does that mean chili beans? Or are we talking green beans? Baked Beans? Now I'm really confused?

SEND ME YOUR FAVORITE CHILI RECIPES

Send me your favorite chili recipes and we will share them for the holidays. Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

See Crazy Shipping Container House for Sale in Minneapolis

Tell Us You're From Minnesota (Without Saying You're From Minnesota