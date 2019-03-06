Meeker County Crash Sends Litchfield Woman to Hospital

DASSEL -- A two-vehicle crash in Dassel sent a police officer to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of 240th Street and 730th Avenue in Dassel Township. Twenty-two-year-old Kaylin Hare of Litchfield was heading north on 730th, turning west in her squad SUV. Hare was hit by a pickup driven by 52-year-old Tim Servin of Dassel.

The patrol says views at the intersection were obstructed by a large snowbank. Servin was not hurt, Hare was brought to HCMC with non-life threatening injuries.