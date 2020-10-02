MDH Urges Trump Rally Goers to Get Tested for COVID

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has issued a statement on President Donald Trump's positive COVID-19 test following his visit to the state.

They state the Minnesota department does not get involved in the contact tracing for President Trump and his staff, or for anyone else who is not Minnesota residents.

There is a potential risk that transmission occurred at the Duluth rally and other events associated with Trump's visit. They say community transmission of COVID-19 was already high in St. Louis County prior to this week's rally, and people attending the rally may have been infectious without realizing it.

Anyone who attended events associated with the President's visit should consider getting tested. There is a testing site set up at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.