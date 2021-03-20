MDH Reports Six COVID-19 Deaths, 1,400 New Cases Saturday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported six additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,400 more positive cases Saturday.

The new daily numbers bring the cumulative totals for the state up to 6,777and 504,273 respectively.

No deaths were reported in the tri-county area Saturday.

Stearns County reported 58 new cases, Sherburne County reported 37, and Benton County reported 23 for a total of 118.

Health officials say over 816,000 Minnesotans are fully vaccinated and more than 1,371,000 people have received at least one dose.

