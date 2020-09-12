MDH Reports 929 New Confirmed Cases, 9 More Deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 929 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths from Friday.

The cumulative statewide totals are now up to 83,588 and 1,906 respectively. Locally, Stearns County added 28 cases, Sherburne County added 11, and Benton County added five.

Health officials say there are currently 247 people in the hospital and 140 of them are in the ICU. Over 76,600 people have now recovered from the virus.

The MDH says over 1,680,000 tests have been run in the state so far.