MDH Reports 924 New Cases of COVID-19 and 8 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 924 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 8 additional deaths from Friday.

The statewide totals are now up to 60,101 and 1,648 respectively. Locally, Benton County added four cases, Sherburne County added nine, and Stearns County added 12.

Health officials say there are currently 309 people hospitalized with 154 of them in the ICU. A total of 52,768 people in Minnesota have recovered from the virus.