MDH Reports 924 New Cases of COVID-19, 4 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 924 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths from Friday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now 79,880 and 1,851 respectively. Locally, Stearns County saw an increase of 34 cases, Sherburne County added 15, and Benton County added 11.

Currently, there are 279 people in the hospital and 133 of them in the ICU. Health officials say over 71,000 people have now recovered from the virus.

So far over 1,570,000 tests have been run in Minnesota.