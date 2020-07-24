MDH Reports 773 New Cases of COVID-19, 5 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 773 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths from Thursday.

The statewide totals are now 49,488 and 1,566 respectively.

Locally, Stearns County added 20 cases, Sherburne County added 18 cases, and Benton County added two.

Health officials say a total of 42,882 people have now recovered from the virus.

Currently, there are 278 people hospitalized and 108 in the ICU.

Nearly 923,000 tests have been run in Minnesota.