MDH Reports 70 More Deaths Due to COVID-19 and 2,705 New Cases

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 70 more deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,705 new positive cases on Sunday.

The statewide cumulative totals are now at 4,850 and 397,319 respectively.

Stearns County reported two deaths and 68 cases. Benton County reported two deaths and 25 cases. Sherburne County reported one death and 52 cases.

Health officials say a total of 20,547 people have been hospitalized due to the virus and 4,412 required treatment in the ICU.

Nearly 5.2 million tests have been completed in the state so far.