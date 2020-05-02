MDH Reports 498 New Cases of COVID-19, 24 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health says 24 more people have died due to complications from COVID-19. That brings the statewide total up to 395.

The department says 317 of those deaths have been residents of assisted living or long-term care facilities.

The MDH also reported 498 new cases across the state, bringing the total to 6,228. They say 2,397 of those people have recovered.

Currently, there are 389 people hospitalized with the virus, 135 of them in the ICU.

Stearns County is up 96 cases for a total of 531 and no deaths. Benton County saw an increase of eight confirmed cases, bringing their totals to 29 cases and one death.

Wright County is up to 48 cases and one death, and Sherburne County has 50 cases and no deaths.

So far nearly 80,000 tests have been run statewide.